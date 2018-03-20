A Coast Guard Thought There Was A Stuffed Toy In The Water, But Then He Saw The Animal’s Arms Move

ADVERTISEMENT

The day started out with a routine job for coast guards Sean Hannam and Gary Sissons. It quickly took a turn for the unusual, however, when they saw something on a mooring. The furry object was indistinguishable from a stuffed toy, right up until it started moving.

Sean Hannam from Melbourne, Australia, is a busy man, who juggles two responsibilities. To begin with, he’s the manager of company called Ollie Designs that makes and installs signs. But that’s not his only job; he’s also a volunteer coast guard.

The Australian Volunteer Coast Guard (AVCG) was actually founded way back in 1961. It survives purely with the aid of people such as Hannam, who dedicate their free time to helping others. The AVCG performs a variety of operations, including aiding other vehicles and running search and rescue.

