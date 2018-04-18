This Cockatoo Was Confronted By Three Cats, And He Used The Strangest Trick To Blend In

ADVERTISEMENT

When a cockatoo came face to face with three household cats, it tried its darndest to fit in. But the bird attempted to do so in an utterly bizarre way. In fact, it was so unexpected it got a dumbfounded reaction from the troupe of moggies – a reaction that just has to be seen to be believed.

Cats have long had an intense relationship with birds, both in reality and in fiction. Famously, though, the two animals don’t usually get on. In fact, according to a 2014 study, felines are the largest human-related danger to birdlife. It sounds unbelievable, but outdoor cats kill some 2.4 billion birds in the United States every year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The desire to hunt birds and small wildlife is ingrained in cats and governs their general behavior. After all, the animals are born predators who like to stalk their prey. But this particular cockatoo turned the tables when it decided to try and blend in with a group of cats.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT