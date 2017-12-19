A Couple Adopted A Dog Before They Met Him. Then The Moment Came And They Couldn’t Stop The Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

One couple fell in love with a rescue dog online. They knew that he was the animal for them, so they applied to adopt him. Thankfully, their application was a success – and when they finally got to meet their new pet, they couldn't hold back their tears any longer.

Tracy’s Dogs is an animal rescue and rehabilitation center based in San Antonio, Texas. The non-profit organization focuses on saving animals from high-kill shelters. It takes dogs who have almost reached their euthanasia dates and provides them with a second shot at life.

Tracy Whyatt and husband Scott established the organization in 2011. They found their inspiration in the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ National Animal Relocation Initiative. The idea behind the initiative is to move animals from areas with an oversupply of their species to places where there are few of their kind available for adoption.

