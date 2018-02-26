After A Couple Almost Died In A House Fire, Their Dog Started Acting Strangely Around The Ruins

ADVERTISEMENT

When Christine Marr’s house caught fire, she lost her home and two cherished cats. So it must have been painful for her to return to the wreckage two months later. But when her dog started digging in the ruins, it gave her a glimmer of hope.

Marr and her family live in South Haven, Michigan. In early 2017, the family shared their home with two cats and a dog named Chloe. However, little did they know that by March, a disaster would have torn their lives apart.

That’s when their home caught fire, with the Marrs’ pets still inside. Luckily, firefighters were able to rescue Chloe from the blaze and save her life using an improvised oxygen mask. But unfortunately, the family’s cats were not so lucky.

