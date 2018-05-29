A Couple Introduced This Dog To Their Newborn – Then Watched As He Approached The Sleeping Baby

ADVERTISEMENT

Having a baby is one of the most life-changing things that can happen to most people. However, the arrival of a newborn doesn’t just cause upheaval in a parent’s life, but in their pet’s too. So, when one couple introduced their dog to their infant child, the pooch’s reaction said it all.

The pair in question lived in Champaign, Illinois, where they enjoyed family life alongside their beloved dog. However, in 2012 their brood was set to expand in the most amazing way. That’s because the pair were about to welcome a newborn baby.

Even though their child would be their first priority, the couple were eager for their dog to feel included as their family dynamic changed. As a result, they decided they would introduce their baby to the pooch properly once they returned home from the hospital.

