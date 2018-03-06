A Couple Lost Their Beloved Dog After She Ate An Everyday Item She’d Found In Their Home

ADVERTISEMENT

Owning a pet can be one of the most rewarding experiences of your life, but the responsibility that comes with it can’t be forgotten. Dogs in particular require a lot of care, especially when it comes to the food they consume. Unfortunately for Samantha Caress and Jordan Pellett, though, their golden retriever Luna passed away after she ate an everyday item in their Wisconsin home.

Living in Glenwood City, Wisconsin, Samantha and Jordan have a young son named Grady, but he wasn’t the first new addition to their family. Luna, like a lot of other dogs around the world, took that particular honor. Sadly, though, that tight unit was tragically broken in April 2015.

Devastated, the couple were forced to put down their golden retriever on the evening of April 21, 2015. She was just two years old. Unsurprisingly, the suddenness of the situation left Samantha heartbroken, as she reflected on the impact Luna made in her young family’s life.

