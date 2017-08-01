After A Couple Rescued This Lost Kitten, They Were Stunned When Its Fur Started To Change Color

ADVERTISEMENT

When they rescued the tiny kitten, they never would have guessed this would happen. Over the past few weeks, his fur had become patchy and dark. Now, as they watched him growing, there was no mistaking it. Their cat’s color was magically changing before their eyes.

Bruce the cat has become quite the popular kitty, but that wasn’t always the case. In fact, on November 3, 2015, he was found bedraggled and nearly dead in his hometown of Kingsland, Auckland. His rescuer was a woman called Kathryn van Beek.

As a matter of fact, Bruce was lucky van Beek managed to see him. There had been torrential rainfall on the day he was discovered, and the kitten was easy to miss. At first, Van Beek thought the tiny gray creature was a mouse or a rat.

