When This Couple Returned Home From Vacation, An Unexpected Intruder Lay In Wait

The vacation had been a welcome break, but then the couple got back to their home and saw the shattered window. Could it have been a burglary? Was the intruder still there? There was only one way to find out, so with growing unease, they crept inside…
In April 2017, the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department received an unusual call. Apparently, a couple from Shorewood, Minnesota, had returned from a short trip to an unsettling sight. It looked like there had been a break-in at their property while they had been away.
The couple in question, the Petersons, had noticed a broken window at their property. They were presumably rather alarmed at the sight – it could have been vandalism, or even an active burglary.
20 Facts About Space Jam That Even Its Biggest Fans Won’t Know
After Years Of Keeping Things Under Wraps, George Strait Opened Up About His Innermost Struggle
This Woman Found A Suitcase Dumped Near A Train Track. Then She Heard A Desperate Cry From Inside
When This Woman Blacked Out During An Epileptic Fit, She Awoke To The Worst Possible Sight
20 Forrest Gump Facts That The Filmmakers Didn’t Want You To Find Out
After This Cyclone Devastated Australia’s Coast, Fraught Locals Saw An Ocean Predator In The Road
This Baby’s Intestines Formed Outside Her Body. Then Mom Was Stunned By What She Found In Her Bed
20 Secrets About Dirty Dancing Guaranteed To Get Your Pulse Racing All Over Again
Grandma Tried To Retire After Three Decades As A Housekeeper – But The Hospital Refused Point Blank
When This Stray Dog Found An Abandoned Human Baby, Her Animal Instincts Took Over
Builders Uncovered A Hidden Crypt – And Inside Lay The Bodies Of Five Lost Religious Icons
After Her Sick Mom Passed Away, She Called The Nurse She’d Hired In For A Meeting