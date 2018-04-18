A Couple Saw This Lifeless Creature Clinging Onto Rocks. But As They Approached They Heard A Noise

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ohio couple raced down the Central American beach on a mercy dash for a displaced baby creature in great distress. They had heard the elements raging around their visitor lodge the previous night and knew that the wild weather had wreaked havoc. The pair saw the soaked victim of the storm, seemingly motionless on the rocks of the shore. And then they heard the pitiful noise. Was it telling them that they were too late?

Lori and Dirk Morgan of Morrow, OH, own their own business called Morgan’s Canoe and Outdoor Adventures in nearby Oregonia. In addition, up until January 2018, the 50-something couple also ran a Central American extension to their enterprise called Morgan’s Jungle Lodge. And it was there, in a remote part of Costa Rica, that the Morgans had an outdoor adventure of their own in early 2018 which swiftly went viral.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story began on January 15, 2018, at their visitor lodge on the Osa Peninsula near the eastern town of Puerto Jiménez. By Dirk’s own admission the location is isolated, but the Morgans marketed the property as an ecological destination. In fact, the couple were playing host to a pair of guests that day who had gone down to a nearby beach to explore. But the visitors had made the acquaintance of a local down there who had lost their way and needed urgent help.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT