This Couple Took Home A Tiny Puppy – But Then Realized It Wasn’t What It Seemed

When one couple welcomed a tiny puppy into their home, they couldn’t believe how cute it was. However, before long the dog had morphed into something far different to what they expected. Then, they realized things were not as they seemed.

Sue Markham and her husband, Robert, come from Gainsborough in Lincolnshire, England. The couple lived next-door to their local kennels, where Sue used to work looking after the various doggies.

It was there that Sue first laid eyes on Yogi Bear. “When I saw Bear, I fell in love with him,” she later admitted in an interview with the Daily Mail. “[I] knew I wanted him.”

