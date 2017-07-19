When one couple welcomed a tiny puppy into their home, they couldn’t believe how cute it was. However, before long the dog had morphed into something far different to what they expected. Then, they realized things were not as they seemed.
Sue Markham and her husband, Robert, come from Gainsborough in Lincolnshire, England. The couple lived next-door to their local kennels, where Sue used to work looking after the various doggies.
It was there that Sue first laid eyes on Yogi Bear. “When I saw Bear, I fell in love with him,” she later admitted in an interview with the Daily Mail. “[I] knew I wanted him.”
-
A Man Discovered This Dinosaur Fossil In An Old Mine, And What He Found Would Stun Paleontologists
-
20 Ingenious Inventions That You’ll Only Find In Japan
-
This Couple Took Home A Tiny Puppy – But Then Realized It Wasn’t What It Seemed
-
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Have Welcomed Their Twins, And The Babies’ Names Have Sparked Fierce Speculation
-
This Yellow Rectangle Can Stop Terrorists In Their Tracks, And How It Works Will Blow Your Mind
-
These German U-Boats Vanished After WWII, But Four Decades Later They Were Discovered Entombed
-
When This Teen Saw A “Demonic” Guy Trailing A Girl In Target, He Knew Exactly What He Had To Do
-
This Guy Freaked When His Card Was Declined For Gas. Then A Man Asked A Question That Floored Him
-
Salon Staff Caught A Woman Skipping Out On Her $900 Bill. Then They Got The Ultimate Payback
-
Neighbors Were Worried About This Dog – But Then The Owners Told Them The Real Story
-
After This Mom Died In A Horrific Car Crash, A Bystander Heard Desperate Cries From The Backseat
-
20 Jackass Secrets That Prove The Cast Were Hiding More Than Just Their Injuries