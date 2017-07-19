This Couple Took Home A Tiny Puppy – But Then Realized It Wasn’t What It Seemed

By Annie Price
July 19, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Darren O’Brien/Mercury Press via New York Post

When one couple welcomed a tiny puppy into their home, they couldn’t believe how cute it was. However, before long the dog had morphed into something far different to what they expected. Then, they realized things were not as they seemed.

Image: YouTube/Caters TV

Sue Markham and her husband, Robert, come from Gainsborough in Lincolnshire, England. The couple lived next-door to their local kennels, where Sue used to work looking after the various doggies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: YouTube/Caters TV

It was there that Sue first laid eyes on Yogi Bear. “When I saw Bear, I fell in love with him,” she later admitted in an interview with the Daily Mail. “[I] knew I wanted him.”

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT