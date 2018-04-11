These Cows Were Kept Locked Up For Six Months – Their Reaction To Being Let Loose Has To Be Seen

By Iona Kirby
April 11, 2018
Image: YouTube/CowSignals
Image: YouTube/CowSignals

When a herd of cows on a Dutch farm were let loose after the winter, their reaction was extreme. Due to the cold weather, the animals had not been allowed outside for several months. And when the gates were opened, what happened next left onlookers stunned.

Image: PxHere
Image: PxHere

The Netherlands is known for its thriving dairy industry. And according to Stuff Dutch People Like, the country has some of the most “healthy looking” cows in the world. This is due in part to regular rain and the verdant grass and soil that come about as a result of it.

Image: YouTube/CowSignals
Image: YouTube/CowSignals

But temperatures can also plummet to below freezing, so cattle remain indoors during the winter months. As a result, cows will often rest on mattresses and hay in barns until warmer climes. And when it arrives, animals emerge into the fields in what has become an unusual farming tradition known as “koeien in de wei,” or “cows in the pasture.”

