This Dachshund Had A Giant Belly. Then Rescuers Were Floored When She Started Popping Out Pups

The dog was abandoned by the people who should have loved and cared for her. Although she found safety, she was heavily pregnant and her puppies were about to come out. However, when she started to give birth, her rescuers just couldn’t believe their eyes. Were they really seeing what they thought they were?

In January 2015 a shocking Texan rescue video was uploaded to YouTube. The footage in question featured a heavily pregnant dachshund who had been treated like trash by her previous owners. What’s more, her story captured – and broke – the hearts of animal lovers across the globe.

The dog known as Maria had a terrible start to life as a consequence of abusive owners. Although much of what she went through remains shrouded in mystery, if the condition that she was found in is any indication of her past, none of it was good.

