After Her Dad Died, This Woman Adopted His Dog – But Her Heart Broke When She Got Some Tragic News

When one woman lost her father, she thought it was only right that she stepped up to look after his dog. Moreover, for a while, the animal gave her something to focus on. However, her heart was broken all over again when she received some devastating news.

In January 2015 imgur user KingKizer suffered a tragic blow. His father passed away suddenly. Someone found him dead on his couch and nobody knew how long he’d been there. Naturally, KingKizer hoped that it hadn’t been a lengthy period.

The only person to witnesses his dad’s death was his beloved dog, Max. His father had rescued the animal from a shelter when he was just four months old. As a result, the pair shared a very special bond.

