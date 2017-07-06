When one woman lost her father, she thought it was only right that she stepped up to look after his dog. Moreover, for a while, the animal gave her something to focus on. However, her heart was broken all over again when she received some devastating news.
In January 2015 imgur user KingKizer suffered a tragic blow. His father passed away suddenly. Someone found him dead on his couch and nobody knew how long he’d been there. Naturally, KingKizer hoped that it hadn’t been a lengthy period.
The only person to witnesses his dad’s death was his beloved dog, Max. His father had rescued the animal from a shelter when he was just four months old. As a result, the pair shared a very special bond.
-
The 20 Greatest College Football Coaches Of All Time
-
After Her Dad Died, This Woman Adopted His Dog – But Her Heart Broke When She Got Some Tragic News
-
When Scientists Discovered This Deep Sea Creature, They Realized It Had An Impressive Power
-
When Ellen Was Forced To Stop Her Show, She Hauled Up Her Assistant And Told Her To Turn Around
-
After This 9-Year-Old Heard A Strange Noise In The Bushes, What She Found Made Her Start Screaming
-
When This Cat Gave Her Family A Strange Present, What They Found Inside Stunned Them
-
Paleontologists Uncover a 500 Million-Year-Old Fossil That May Rewrite The Tree Of Life
-
When This Woman Heard Tiny Cries Coming From A Sewer, She Squeezed Inside To Take A Closer Look
-
This Man Was Cutting Into His Kitchen Ceiling When He Discovered A Hidden Purse
-
Moments After This Mom Heard Her Baby’s Heartbeat, Doctors Told Her She Had To Have An Abortion
-
When Investigators Raided A Suspicious House, They Found A Secret Room Filled With Disturbing Relics
-
When This Traveler Went To Bed In His Hotel Room, He Found A Strange Note Between The Sheets