A Dad Investigated Strange Noises From The Attic – Then Came Face-To-Face With A Giant Intruder

ADVERTISEMENT

The noises were coming from the Van der Herchen utility room – was it rats? Adam Van der Herchen went to investigate, but what he saw was certainly no rodent. The family were playing host to a potentially dangerous guest, and it was moving in the ceiling.

Bob Van der Herchen lives in Englewood, Florida, with his wife Linda. But it was actually their son Adam who first became aware of the mysterious presence in their house. That was something that Bob himself was not prepared to deal with.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, Bob is in the removal business. But he deals with an entirely different type of unwanted guest. He’s the owner of his own company, Bob Van der Herchen Bee Removal & Rescue to be more specific. But he’s not an exterminator.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT