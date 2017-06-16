A Dad Looked Under His Son’s Toy Truck To Find A Terrifying Sight. Now He’s Urging Parents: Be Wary

ADVERTISEMENT

Father-of-two Josh McClane was enjoying some fun outdoors with his kids in May 2016. But when his three-year-old son toddled off to fetch his toy truck, the little boy soon let out a scream. His dad, not thinking much of it, went over to see what was going on. But when he got there, he was confronted with a terrifying sight. Moreover, his son was writhing around in immense pain. So now he’s sharing his experience as a warning to other parents.

The dad from Camden, Arkansas was having fun in the backyard with his daughter Jasmine and son Judson. Then, spotting his toy truck across the lawn, little Judson wandered over to play with it. As he picked up the truck, however, the three-year-old suddenly let out a terrifying shriek.

“I heard him yelp real loud,” McClane told KATV. “I figured it was an ant or maybe a wasp.” Nonetheless, his son was clearly in pain, so paternal instincts kicked in and Josh rushed over to help. But it wasn’t an insect that had caused his son to scream. It was something far more deadly.

