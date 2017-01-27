Being told your child has a terminal illness must be heart-shattering. Sadly, that’s exactly what this family faced with their son. All they could do was make his time on Earth as full of love as possible. And the furriest member of the family made their boy the happiest in the world.
Chester and Jennifer Hembree in Blount County, Tennessee, have a very special family. Their son Lucas was born with Sanfilippo Syndrome, a rare and debilitating genetic condition that makes daily life a struggle. Unfortunately, the disorder is terminal and currently there is no cure.
Technically, Sanfilippo Syndrome also goes by the name MPS III type A. “It affects 1 in 70,000 kids,” the Facebook page “Prayers For Lucas” (PFS) explained. That’s “roughly the same chances of being struck by lightning,” it added. As a result of the disorder, little Lucas suffers many debilitating symptoms.
