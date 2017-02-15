20 Dads Who Claimed They Didn’t Want Dogs But Aren’t Fooling Anybody

ADVERTISEMENT

It doesn’t matter how much your dad protests about not wanting a dog: we all know that deep down, he really does. After all, who wouldn’t want to have something so adorable in their lives? And, despite their claims to the contrary, these 20 dads quickly changed their tune once their new furry friend found its way into their arms.

According to the poster of this image, this dad “didn’t want an iPad… or a dog.” Clearly, then, this is a man who has absolutely no idea what he really wants. So it’s a good thing his family went ahead with the dog anyway.

Even after this dad’s family managed to get a dog, he still wouldn’t admit his love for it. But thanks to the wonders of camera phones, he didn’t need to. Indeed, one of his kids found this wonderful image on their dad’s device, giving the family all the proof they needed.

