This Dairy Cow Just Wouldn’t Stop Crying. So Her Owner Visited Her Old Farm To Uncover The Truth

In the U.S, milk is big business. In fact, in 2016 around 96 million metric tons of the calcium-rich stuff was produced in the country. What’s more, a recent survey discovered that more than half of the American public choose dairy products when it comes to getting their protein.

In order to keep up with demand, then, milk production is on the rise. In fact, as of February 2017, there were more than 40,000 licensed dairy farms in the U.S. Furthermore, for the seventh year in a row, these businesses produced more milk than they had the previous year.

Of these dairy farms, 99 percent are owned and managed by families. This means that multiple generations are able to grow up watching and learning about where their food comes from. And while that’s fine for humans, for some of the cattle it’s a different story.

