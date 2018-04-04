The Day After A Stray Cat Followed This Man Home, He Got A Visit He Never Saw Coming

ADVERTISEMENT

Manning had met a stray cat the previous day, and she’d seemed happy in his company. However, she’d taken off sometime in the night, and he hadn’t seen her since. Just when Manning thought that he would never set eyes on the cat again, he heard a little sound coming from his porch.

Anyone who’s experienced a relationship breakdown will tell you that it can be a bad time to be alone. But on September 5, 2017, that’s exactly what Los Angeles resident Connor Manning went through. He lost a partner that day, but also began a friendship that he’ll never forget.

Manning was on his way home when a small cat approached him. The little kitty appeared to be a stray; she was certainly thin enough. And the fact that fleas and dirt from the street covered her backed up Manning’s theory.

