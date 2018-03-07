This Deformed Dog Was Confined To A Cage. Then Rescuers Gave Him A Second Chance At Life

ADVERTISEMENT

When Second Chance Rescue saw the poor creature, the reason for his nickname became clear. Gargoyle the pit bull cross had been abused to such an extent that his legs and back were malformed. And if that wasn’t bad enough, the pooch also appeared to be severely undernourished. But seeing him in such a condition only reinforced his rescuers’ determination to help him.

Gargoyle’s rescue story actually began in December 2014 when an animal shelter in Georgia took him in. The dog’s physical problems were painfully obvious, and the shelter couldn’t help him all by itself. As a result, they contacted a rescue group in New York.

That outfit was the not-for-profit organization Second Chance Rescue (SCR). “Our mission is to offer a second chance to those animals less fortunate,” the group states on its Facebook page. “We are a lifeline for thousands of cats and dogs that otherwise wouldn’t stand a chance.”

