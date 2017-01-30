ADVERTISEMENT

As they clambered onto the roof of their sinking home, this couple must have been terrified for their own lives. But that didn’t stop them from attempting to save their dogs. As they waited for their slim chance at rescue, they held their dogs close. Meanwhile, raging water battered at their house. This was Japan in 2015.

In September 2015, the tropical storm Etau thrashed the east coast of Japan. The unprecedented rainfall wreaked havoc on the lives and homes of the country’s residents. Indeed, the storm resulted in massive flooding as it journeyed north.

The freak weather raged through many cities, including Kanuma, Sendai and Toba, forcing millions to evacuate their homes. And in the city of Nikkō, an overwhelming 26.3 inches of rain fell, of which 21.7 inches came in just 24 hours.

