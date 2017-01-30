As they clambered onto the roof of their sinking home, this couple must have been terrified for their own lives. But that didn’t stop them from attempting to save their dogs. As they waited for their slim chance at rescue, they held their dogs close. Meanwhile, raging water battered at their house. This was Japan in 2015.
In September 2015, the tropical storm Etau thrashed the east coast of Japan. The unprecedented rainfall wreaked havoc on the lives and homes of the country’s residents. Indeed, the storm resulted in massive flooding as it journeyed north.
The freak weather raged through many cities, including Kanuma, Sendai and Toba, forcing millions to evacuate their homes. And in the city of Nikkō, an overwhelming 26.3 inches of rain fell, of which 21.7 inches came in just 24 hours.
This Man Went To Help A Lonely Dog At A Gas Station – Then He Looked Closer At His Tag
There Are 20 Different Types Of Men In The World. Here’s How To Tell Which One’s Yours
When This Waitress Served 3 Pro-Trump Customers, The Note They Left Behind Took Her Breath Away
This Guy Never Had The Guts To Open His Cabin’s Trapdoor, But Then A Handyman Just Couldn’t Resist
The 20 Strangest Things Revealed In Declassified CIA Documents
20 Rarely Seen Photos From National Geographic That Everyone Needs To See
She Was Called The Most Beautiful Girl In The World. 5 Years Later, Here’s What She Looks Like
After This Stray Dog Was Struck By A Car, He Was Left In The Snow To Slowly Die
Chile’s Government Spent Two Years Investigating This Mysterious UFO, And Officials Are Still Baffled
This Huge Stray Dog Didn’t Want To Be Saved, But His Rescuer Wasn’t Willing To Give Up On Him
Years After Archaeologists Started Digging In Scotland, They Found This Forgotten Dark Age Kingdom
This 6-Year-Old Was Called Up To Face The Entire School, And Her Teacher Couldn’t Hold Back The Tears