This Disabled Dog’s Owner Wanted Her Put Down, But Rescuers Refused To Give Up The Fight

Speedy’s owner told rescuers about how his dog’s legs weren’t working. She had been crawling all over the place since they had stopped, and he thought euthanasia was the only option. But Speedy’s tail kept wagging, and she kept licking rescuer’s hands. They knew they had to find another way.

Life is hard for anyone with a disability, but for animals, it could mean the end of their lives. Take horses, for instance: if they break a leg they may never recover, and it often leads to euthanasia. Another example is the dog called Speedy.

It’s unknown what Speedy’s life was like before her circumstances changed. But one day in 2017, something happened that no one could have predicted. Poor Speedy lost the use of her front legs, and her human was at a loss over what to do.

