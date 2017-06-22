An old-hand at aquatic adventure, 55-year-old Gary Grayson had been scuba diving many times before. But this underwater encounter was unlike anything he had ever experienced. The seal approached him and Grayson wasn’t expecting anything other than a brief glimpse as it passed. But then something truly amazing happened which — if he hadn’t have been wearing a mask — would have left him breathless.
Grayson lives in Worsley, part of the city of Salford, near Manchester in the north of the U.K. Although he is a businessman in his everyday life, Grayson has another side to his personality: thrill-seeker. His high-octane hobbies include motorbike riding, skydiving and — obviously — deep-sea diving.
And while he’s experiencing life in the fast lane, Grayson likes to act as a videographer for his adventures. Diving seems to be taking over as his main passion, and a below-the-waves encounter of recent years has lent Grayson a degree of fame in the sub-sea game.
-
Tim Tebow Had To Turn Down This Girl's Invite To Prom – But What He Did Next Left Her Mom In Tears
-
24 Hours After This 3-Year-Old Disappeared, A Dog Picked Up A Scent The Search Team Wasn’t Expecting
-
When This Little Girl Went To Disney World With Her 4 Parents, Their T-Shirts Left People Stunned
-
There’s A Blonde Woman In Elvis And Priscilla’s Wedding Snaps. Who She Is Will Leave You Stunned
-
This Cat’s Owners Noticed Her Eyes Were Odd – But As She Got Older They Grew Strange In The Extreme
-
A Diver Had No Clue What This Seal Was Up To – And Then It Suddenly Gripped Him By The Hand
-
This Man Was Wading Through A Lake When He Saw A Young Child’s Foot Suddenly Float To The Surface
-
This Woman Was On Her Way To Becoming Miss USA – Then Just One Mistake Cost Her A Shot At The Crown
-
Doctors Said Mom’s Unborn Baby Was As Brittle As Glass – But When She Arrived, She Stunned Everyone
-
This 21-Year-Old’s Photos Expose The Alarming Effects Of Using Certain Tattoo Removal Creams
-
This Woman Never Wanted To Find Her Bio Mother, But Then She Went Online And Fate Had Other Ideas
-
20 Simple Storage Hacks To Help Keep Your Home Neat And Tidy