A Diver Had No Clue What This Seal Was Up To – And Then It Suddenly Gripped Him By The Hand

An old-hand at aquatic adventure, 55-year-old Gary Grayson had been scuba diving many times before. But this underwater encounter was unlike anything he had ever experienced. The seal approached him and Grayson wasn’t expecting anything other than a brief glimpse as it passed. But then something truly amazing happened which — if he hadn’t have been wearing a mask — would have left him breathless.

Grayson lives in Worsley, part of the city of Salford, near Manchester in the north of the U.K. Although he is a businessman in his everyday life, Grayson has another side to his personality: thrill-seeker. His high-octane hobbies include motorbike riding, skydiving and — obviously — deep-sea diving.

And while he’s experiencing life in the fast lane, Grayson likes to act as a videographer for his adventures. Diving seems to be taking over as his main passion, and a below-the-waves encounter of recent years has lent Grayson a degree of fame in the sub-sea game.

