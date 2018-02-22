When This Diver Strikes A Sunken Shrine, A Truly Bizarre Friend Appears Out Of The Blue

ADVERTISEMENT

Jumping into open water, a scuba diver can rarely know what they’ll find in the depths below. For most, that’s part of the pastime’s allure: they can explore new underwater landscapes and see how a diverse ecosystem works – and that experience will change with every dive.

And yet one scuba diver found himself making the exact same dive in Japan’s Tateyama Bay for a quarter century. Through the water he flipped his fins, heading toward the location of an underwater shrine of which he had been become caretaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

When he reached its algae-covered frame though, his actions didn’t seem like those of someone protecting a piece of property: he pulled out a hammer and began tapping the shrine itself. The noise echoed through the water, creating a signal that a strange undersea creature knew well – she had been answering it for 25 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT