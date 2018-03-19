When Divers Tried To Save This Drowning Whale, The Animal’s Response Left Them Shellshocked

ADVERTISEMENT

When diver James Moskito arrived to help a drowning humpback whale off the coast of California, he was unsure if his team would be able to rescue her. Indeed, they tried to set the whale free for five hours. They’ll never forget the animal’s reaction to them, though.

The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, Californi, has rescued injured and sick sea mammals for more than 40 years. The nonprofit organization treats the animals at its research hospital before releasing many of them back into the ocean.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, the Marine Mammal Center has cared for over 20,000 mammals. Most frequently, they help seals and sea lions. However, in 2005, they had an encounter with something much larger.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT