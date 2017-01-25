ADVERTISEMENT

A devastating car crash left Caleb Howard with a major brain injury. Naturally, his father wondered if his son would ever be the same again. Then a therapy dog came along and changed everything.

At only six years old, little Caleb nearly died in a horrific car accident. In June 2007, Caleb’s mom, Janine, was driving along Highway 89 in Utah with four of her children when an oncoming truck hit them. The truck’s driver had fallen asleep at the wheel.

The force of the impact flipped Janine’s car and killed her and Caleb’s brother Matthew. Sadly, Caleb’s sister Esther later died in the hospital. Miraculously, Caleb and his older sister Rachel were the only ones in the car that survived.

