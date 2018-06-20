Here Are 20 Dog Behaviors Explained – Including Why Your Furry Friend Follows You To The Bathroom

ADVERTISEMENT

We welcome dogs into our homes, our lives and our families to share some of our most personal moments. But what do we really know about the mutt in our midst? What’s going on behind those adorable puppy-dog eyes, and why do they insist on watching you poop? Don’t be dogged by insecurity at being left in the dark; here is a enlightening list of 20 bow-wow behaviors laid bare…

20. Why do pooches lean against you and give you paws?

You’re watching TV, and you suddenly feel the extra weight of your dog pushing against your leg. Perhaps the pupper even pats at you with a proffered paw – what’s that all about? Well, it means that your pet wants your love. Such behavior is a sign of doggy devotion, and the obvious answer is they just want to be close to you. It is also a subtle request for more affection – so ignore the screen and don’t forget those ear scratches, human!

ADVERTISEMENT

19. It’s restraining cats and dogs

Dogs love to chase cats so much that the two species are seen as being mortal enemies. But, in reality, the reason for this seemingly antagonistic behavior is more complicated. It stems from the fact that dogs are inquisitive creatures who are very forward when they come across other critters. The cautious cat, meanwhile, sees this boldness as a threat and flees. The canine’s instinct to pursue rapidly moving objects – honed through millennia of chasing prey – kicks in, and so a chase ensues. And it is not just felines who face a race – balls and cars are fair game too.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT