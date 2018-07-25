This 9-Year-Old Dog Was Diagnosed With Cancer, But Then A Mystery Man Entered His Life

ADVERTISEMENT

Time was running short for Donuts the rescue dog. He was a senior, and his medical tests came back as positive for cancer. Despite the shelter’s best efforts, the poor old guy was miserable without a family. And then one day, Donuts had a visitor who turned his life around.

Life is tough for street dogs, but even when they’re rescued, they still have to find a forever home. That’s not such a problem for younger animals such as puppies. However, if you’re a senior dog, it can be very difficult to stand out from the crowd.

Take nine-year-old Donuts, for example – the boxer dog/Labrador cross has a name to match his sweet nature. Yet, through no fault of his own, he ended up living at the Ark-Valley Humane Society (AVHS) shelter. What’s more, the lifestyle wasn’t a good fit for Donuts.

