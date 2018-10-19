8 Weeks After Her Family’s Home Went Up In Flames, This Dog Found A Miracle Under The Floorboards

ADVERTISEMENT

Chloe the dog was lucky to survive the fire that ravaged her family home. But standing in the ruins now, owner Christine Marr could see her pet acting strangely. The dog was fascinated by a hole in the floor, so Marr looked inside. What then happened kick-started a chain of events she never thought possible.

Marr and her family are pet lovers through-and-through, so it’s only natural that two of their pets are rescued animals. To begin with, they had two cats – eight-year-old Smoke, and four-year-old Ringer. They also have a five-year-old dog called Chloe.

The Marr family also feed a few local stray felines, so animals fill their property in South Haven, Michigan. But tragedy was about to strike. Because on March 16, 2017, a devastating fire engulfed the Marr family home.

