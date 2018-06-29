This Dog Dropped Dead Hours After Playing Fetch, And Now His Owner Has A Stark Warning For Others

ADVERTISEMENT

Jen Walsh was enjoying a perfect day out with her family. She looked on in joy as her little girl played fetch with their beloved pet Hanz, but hours later the dog was dead. As a result, his owner took to social media with a stark warning for others.

Walsh lives in Northern California with her husband and their children. However, in the summer of 2017, their family expanded by one when they adopted a two-year-old schnauzer named Hanz. The dog had originally belonged to Walsh’s neighbor, but Walsh agreed to take him on after the neighbor could no longer look after him.

It didn’t take long for Hanz to settle into his new pack, and a few short months later, the Walsh family treated their recently acquired pet to a day out. The occasion was in aid of Walsh’s nephew’s birthday, but that didn’t mean that Hanz couldn’t join in the fun.

