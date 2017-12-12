This Dog Was Dumped At A High-Kill Shelter – But When He Realized He’d Been Adopted He Freaked Out

ADVERTISEMENT

The dog couldn’t know how long he had waited for, but it must have felt like forever. All around him, the other dogs he could hear barking would be taken away, and never heard from again. And then, one day, his cage door opened and someone stepped into his room.

The aforementioned dog was a pit bull called Benny, and his time was running out. It’s not clear exactly what happened in poor Benny’s past, but it probably wasn’t good. As a result of these unforeseen circumstances, he ended up in an animal shelter.

To be more precise, Benny was taken to the Carson Animal Care Center in Gardena, California. The shelter is labelled as high kill, which means it euthanizes residents to prevent overcrowding, as well as those who aren’t young or healthy enough to be adopted. These shelters are controversial amongst animal lovers.

