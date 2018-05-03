This Dog Found A Tiny Animal Frozen In The Snow. Then Her Owner Told Her To Get Away From It

ADVERTISEMENT

A snow-sprinkled lawn on a winter’s day may be pretty to look at or even to play on with a beloved pet. Such icy conditions can be detrimental to smaller wildlife, though. And Indianapolis woman Crystal Kelley soon discovered the dangers that the weather posed to some animals when her Yorkshire terrier came across a small bird struggling to survive in their back yard.

After Kelley had sent her furry friend Lily out into the garden, she had noticed the dog becoming distracted by something lying on the frozen ground. So Kelley approached her pet and discovered that Lily had spotted a bird in the snow. And, unfortunately, the tiny creature was seemingly in a bad way.

Upon realizing what the object in question was, though, Kelley commanded the curious pooch to stay back. And in video footage later uploaded to YouTube, she can be heard talking to the dog in a concerned tone. “Lily, you leave the birdie alone,” Kelly warns the terrier. “You need to come inside.”

