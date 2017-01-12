ADVERTISEMENT

Layka knew that the lives of her squad mates were in danger. But she wouldn’t back down – not even when faced with the barrel of a gun. Bravely, she took the bullets as they tore through her body. Only once her her job was done did she collapse in pain.

The U.S. war in Afghanistan began in 2001, shortly after the September 11 attacks. It was a bloody battle, during which over 30,000 people were killed. However, thanks to the efforts of an unlikely hero, several lives were saved during one operation. That hero was a dog called Layka.

Layka is a Belgian Malinois who was dispatched to Afghanistan for her 8th overseas military deployment. The protective pooch acted as a sniffer dog for her handler, U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Julian McDonald, and his squad. In 2013, she proved herself to be a lifesaver.

