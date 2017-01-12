ADVERTISEMENT

Image: YouTube/National Geographic
Image: YouTube/National Geographic

Layka knew that the lives of her squad mates were in danger. But she wouldn’t back down – not even when faced with the barrel of a gun. Bravely, she took the bullets as they tore through her body. Only once her her job was done did she collapse in pain.

Image: YouTube/National Geographic
Image: YouTube/National Geographic

The U.S. war in Afghanistan began in 2001, shortly after the September 11 attacks. It was a bloody battle, during which over 30,000 people were killed. However, thanks to the efforts of an unlikely hero, several lives were saved during one operation. That hero was a dog called Layka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: YouTube/National Geographic
Image: YouTube/National Geographic

Layka is a Belgian Malinois who was dispatched to Afghanistan for her 8th overseas military deployment. The protective pooch acted as a sniffer dog for her handler, U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Julian McDonald, and his squad. In 2013, she proved herself to be a lifesaver.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT