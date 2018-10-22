A Dog Was Heartbroken After Losing Her Puppies. Then She Found Love In The Most Unexpected Place

ADVERTISEMENT

When the shelter found Eve, she was broken both physically and emotionally. Not only was she injured, but the recent mommy’s pups were nowhere to be found. She was clearly depressed until one day, staff introduced Eve to someone else in desperate need of her love.

Meet Eve the poodle cross, a very special dog with a lot of love to give. Although carers are looking after her now, that wasn’t always the case. In fact, no one really knows what the first few years of Eve’s life was like before rescuers found her.

ADVERTISEMENT

If condition Eve was discovered in was anything to go by, though, the past hadn’t been kind to her. Rescuers estimated her age at somewhere between three and five years old. And by that time, she was already living on the streets of Midland, Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT