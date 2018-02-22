While This Dog Hugged His Human, The Camera Zoomed In To Show The Scar On His Neck

ADVERTISEMENT

As Jack Daniel the Labrador hugged his owner, it was obvious how much they loved each other. There was clearly a strong bond between the pet and his human, but one detail made it all the more heartwarming. And that was a painful-looking scar on the dog’s neck.

If there are two beings that prove that a dog is a man’s best friend, it’s Jack Daniel and his owner. The Labrador and his human shot to fame on November 27, 2017, when a video featuring the pair went viral. It showed the duo locked in an embrace warm enough to melt the coldest heart.

The footage opens with Jack’s human holding his furbaby close against the backdrop of a Christmas tree. It’s a beautifully festive image, and a perfect example of species-transcending togetherness. But then the panning camera reveals a detail that was initially hidden from view.

