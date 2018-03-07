This Dog Kept Returning To A Shelter After Being Adopted. Then Staff Knew There Was Only One Choice

ADVERTISEMENT

Shelter staff couldn’t believe it when they saw him – Gumby was back again. This wasn’t the first or even the third time that he escaped his humans and returned to the shelter. It had happened so often, they had to consider a more permanent solution.

Don’t let the innocent look on Gumby’s face fool you – he’s actually a cunning escape artist. However, you wouldn’t be the first person to fall for his demure act and puppy dog eyes. He managed to dupe the Charleston Animal Society (CAS) too.

The story begins when CAS staff first met Gumby, when someone brought him to the South Carolina-based shelter in September 2014. Although he was allegedly a stray, seven-year-old Gumby was very well kept for a street dog. He was fit and healthy, with none of the malnutrition problems common in abandoned pets.

