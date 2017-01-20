ADVERTISEMENT

As rescuers arrived on the parking lot, they heard a harrowing howl coming from nearby. The cries sounded like those of an animal desperately in need. And as they followed the agonizing noise, what they discovered was deeply tragic.

In December 2015, a representative from Sunny Meadows animal shelter attended to a harrowing scene at Sam’s Club parking lot in Memphis, Tennessee. When they arrived at the site what they saw and heard was truly heartbreaking. There, in the middle of the lot, was a lone dog, howling out for attention.

It seemed that the dog’s owners had heartlessly dumped the little white pooch, who was crying out for them to return. But sadly, they never did. And while Sunny Meadows tried for two whole days to retrieve the dog, she refused to go with them. It was as though she was still clinging on to the hope that she’d see her loved ones again.

