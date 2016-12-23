After wandering the wilderness for weeks on end, Sandy the dog was close to death. She had last seen her loving owner almost a month before and had been struggling to survive ever since. Then, just as her energy was beginning to wane, the lucky dog wandered onto a campsite.
Sandy, a Chow mix, lived in Montana with her owner. In the Summer of 2016, however, the pair were separated when the adorable pup went missing. Sandy was last saw in Deer Lodge, Montana, but no one had any idea where she had gone.
The area in which Sandy went missing is known for it’s spectacular scenery. Deer Lodge County is home to many natural wonders and offers hiking trails that meander around lakes, mountains and beautiful landscapes. But, while the rural nature of the location makes it wonderful to explore, it also makes it hard to find a lost dog.
This Russian Fisherman Has Caught The Most Horrific Sea Creatures You’ll Ever See. Ever
20 Normal Things We Do Today That Were Totally Not OK 40 Years Ago
This Abused Pit Bull Was Starved Almost To Death – Until An Unlikely Rescuer Heard Of His Fate
The 20 Craziest Things That Foreign Countries Have Gifted To U.S. Presidents
The 20 Richest Hockey Players That Ever Graced The Rink
This Puppy’s Family Tied Him To A Parked Truck – And Then The Driver Mistakenly Started The Engine…
20 Awesome Gifts That Grammar Geeks Will Love
Police In Laos Stopped Two Suspicious Vehicles And Found The Most Heartbreaking Cargo Inside
A Burmese Miner Just Found A Prehistoric Relic So Unique And Beautiful That Scientists Are Stunned…
Meet Sekindo: A Digital Platform That’s Going From Strength To Strength
20 Times High School Seniors Transformed Their Parking Spots Into Awesome Works Of Art
This Rhino’s Mom Was Tragically Killed By Poachers, But Now She’s Found Love In A Two-Legged Form