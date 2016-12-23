ADVERTISEMENT



After wandering the wilderness for weeks on end, Sandy the dog was close to death. She had last seen her loving owner almost a month before and had been struggling to survive ever since. Then, just as her energy was beginning to wane, the lucky dog wandered onto a campsite.



Sandy, a Chow mix, lived in Montana with her owner. In the Summer of 2016, however, the pair were separated when the adorable pup went missing. Sandy was last saw in Deer Lodge, Montana, but no one had any idea where she had gone.

The area in which Sandy went missing is known for it’s spectacular scenery. Deer Lodge County is home to many natural wonders and offers hiking trails that meander around lakes, mountains and beautiful landscapes. But, while the rural nature of the location makes it wonderful to explore, it also makes it hard to find a lost dog.

