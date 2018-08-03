This Dog Met Her Mom Again After Months Apart, And Their Reunion Will Tug At Your Heartstrings

ADVERTISEMENT

The footage of the furry encounter gave no indication of where it was shot or when, but the intense events that unfolded made such matters irrelevant. With equal parts excitement and trepidation, both dog owners led their individual furbabies unwittingly towards their family reunion in the video uploaded in 2015. Apparently, it had been three months since Harper the puppy found her forever home, and the mutt had not clapped eyes on her mommy since. But how would the retrievers react – would they even remember each other at all?

Ever since dogs were first domesticated, way back in the mists of time, humans and canines have happily spent their lives together. It has proven to be a mutually beneficial arrangement, since both species get love and affection from each other. Not for nothing are our four-legged companions given the honor of being called man’s best friend. But mankind and mutts also share a specific behavioral trait – they are usually social animals that crave companionship.

However, one of the ways humans differ from hounds is the way in which their families function. Once they are weaned, it is commonplace for very young puppies to be put up for adoption and face the prospect of bidding farewell to their parents and siblings for good. Meanwhile, the more dependent human offspring spend a much, much greater length of time with their close kin.

