After A Family’s Dog Had Been Missing For 12 Days, The Moment They Were Reunited Was Heartwarming

ADVERTISEMENT

Dogs truly are man’s best friend. Like no other animals, they become part of the family – something that was definitely the case for one Las Vegas household. The folks in question were devastated when their dog went missing, but after a painful 12 days, family and pet were finally reunited.

Anabel Vargas and Jesse Arias own a gorgeous black and white dog named Butterscotch. Sadly, though, in late 2015 the hound went missing from their home in Las Vegas, Nevada. The couple had left Butterscotch behind while they took a family trip to California. And, home alone for a while, it seems that their beloved dog had got anxious, dug a hole under the garden fence and bailed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vargas had arranged for her sister to collect Butterscotch and look after him while the family were away. However, the dog must have escaped before Vargas’ sister could get to their house. On hearing the devastating news, then, the family subsequently returned home the very next day to start looking for the pooch.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT