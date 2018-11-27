6 Years After His Soulmate Was Taken From Him, This Heartbroken Dog Recognized A Familiar Scent

ADVERTISEMENT

Paquito the chihuahua shared an unbreakable bond with his owner – the dog even rode around in his pocket as a young pup. Their time together was curtailed when the man died unexpectedly in 2012, but Paquito never forgot him. A full six years later, the loyal companion sniffed something strangely familiar…

Once upon a time, a chihuahua named Paquito was a puppy in the care of Evlyn Castro’s uncle. She reported that his relationship with his dog went above and beyond the usual connection between owner and man’s best friend.

“My uncle always brought him everywhere. They were very attached,” Castro recalled to animal news website The Dodo. Indeed, her uncle used to transport him by slipping Paquito into a shirt pocket. He even referred to himself and his dog as a father-and-son duo.

