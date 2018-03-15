This Dog Refused To Quit Her Friend On A Roadside. Then Police Realized A Tragedy Had Happened

ADVERTISEMENT

When New Jersey State Troopers responded to a call-out on a busy stretch of highway, they found two dogs by the side of the road. They were keen to help both of the animals, but they didn’t realize that tragedy had struck.

The New Jersey State Police is responsible for protecting the nine million citizens of New Jersey. And while its main focus is on keeping people safe, its services sometimes extend to our four-legged friends, too.

Within the department’s jurisdiction is Interstate 280. The highway runs for almost 18 miles within the state. It’s also known as the Essex Freeway, after one of the counties that it crosses. And given that the road is a major artery within New Jersey, it can become particularly busy at rush hour.

