After This Dog Was Returned To A Shelter Twice, A Rich Heiress Sent A Jet To Bring Her Home

ADVERTISEMENT

In July 2014 Cindy Barclay Powell put out an appeal on Facebook. “Is there anyone out there who can give this girl a home?” she wrote. She was referring to an elderly Labrador by the name of Lady. It seemed that this old girl had just gone to great lengths to escape her adoptive home – but time was running out to find her a new one.

To understand Lady’s plight, however, it’s best to hear her tale from the beginning. You see, Lady had actually had a couple of different names in the past. Indeed, when she had been living with her previous owners, Lady apparently went by the names of Ma Kettle or Pepper.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2012, however, Lady’s first owner died. And unfortunately, it seems that there was no one else around who’d been willing to take in the human-less dog. So with no place left to turn, Lady had ended up finding a home in the Chautauqua County Animal Shelter in Sedan, Kansas.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT