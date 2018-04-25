This Dog Scampered Around Her Backyard, Unaware That Potential Disaster Was About To Strike

ADVERTISEMENT

Canadian Ben Lucier was inside his property in Toronto one stormy Sunday in April 2018, when he heard a dramatically loud cracking noise. He instantly realized it meant mortal danger for a loved one and dropped to his knees. He cried out in panic to his dog in the backyard, from where the crack of doom had sounded. He knew her life was in the balance; the question now was whether she would make it to safety in time.

Ben Lucier is a 40-something resident of the East York borough of Toronto, Ontario, in Canada, who owns two dogs, Sprocket and Drake. And Lucier now has a pretty dramatic stormy dog story to share. It all happened on Sunday, April 15, 2018, when the city was going through a particularly rough patch of weather. Lucier is the head of an hi-tech communications consultancy, and perhaps as a consequence his home has plenty of security cameras. And it would be one of these devices that would capture exactly what went down that day…

It was a chill and stormy Sunday with snow on the ground and a stiff wind shaking the bare trees. Lucier had wisely opted to stay inside, but his four-legged friend, Sprocket, was more carefree and had other ideas. She bounded out into the backyard to stretch her long legs in the very fresh air, totally unaware of what was about to happen.

