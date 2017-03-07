This Dog Was Set To Be Put To Sleep, But His Freakish Face May Now Turn Things Around

ADVERTISEMENT

When Picasso the dog was born with a twisted jaw, the odds seemed stacked against him. Overlooked by adopters and abandoned by his breeder, he was scheduled to be put down at a California shelter. But then, a kind stranger fell in love with his freakish face.

Picasso and his brother Pablo were born in California. They didn’t have the easiest start in life. Not only were they bred by backyard breeders, but Picasso also had to live with a severe facial deformity.

In fact, the poor animal had a twisted jaw. This caused his nose to veer off to the right of his face. It also meant some of his bottom teeth dug into the roof of his mouth. Others stuck out of his lips entirely, giving him a unique, crooked smile.

