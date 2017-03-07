This Dog Was Set To Be Put To Sleep, But His Freakish Face May Now Turn Things Around

When Picasso the dog was born with a twisted jaw, the odds seemed stacked against him. Overlooked by adopters and abandoned by his breeder, he was scheduled to be put down at a California shelter. But then, a kind stranger fell in love with his freakish face.
Picasso and his brother Pablo were born in California. They didn’t have the easiest start in life. Not only were they bred by backyard breeders, but Picasso also had to live with a severe facial deformity.
In fact, the poor animal had a twisted jaw. This caused his nose to veer off to the right of his face. It also meant some of his bottom teeth dug into the roof of his mouth. Others stuck out of his lips entirely, giving him a unique, crooked smile.
Scientists Discovered A Skin-Crawling Secret That This Strange Island Had Concealed For 80 Years
These Intimate Portraits Of Cree People Were Taken 100 Years Ago – And They’re Hauntingly Beautiful
20 Wives Who’ve Got This Marriage Thing Down
5 Years After This Woman Disappeared From A Disney Cruise, Alarming New Evidence Has Been Uncovered
Dad Knew His Son’s Face Didn’t Look Right, So He Searched Online And Found The Distressing Answer
No One Would Adopt This One-Eyed Snaggletooth Cat. Then A Couple Fell In Love With His Face
After This Mom Gave Birth To Her Baby Girl, Scans Revealed There Was A Surprise On The Way
After This Baby Suffered Serious Brain Bleeds, A Wondrous Thing Happened When He Lay With His Twin
He Walked 10 Miles Daily To Support His Sick Mom. Then One Day Coworkers Left Him In Tears
This Rhino Had Been Pregnant For 492 Days. Then A Camera Captured A Moment That Left People Stunned
In 1973 An Architect Discovered A Run-Down Factory – Now He’s Turned It Into Something Breathtaking
When Workers Dug Up This 600-Year-Old Plague Pit, Two Victims Were Discovered Mysteriously Entwined