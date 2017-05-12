This Dog Was Tied To A Dumpster And Left All Alone. Then Someone Spotted The Heartfelt Note

Two cousins were enjoying a day out when they spotted a terrier alone by a dumpster at the back of a fitness center. They thought nothing of it at first. Perhaps it was simply tied to a tree while its human was shopping? But then they saw the note and their hearts broke. This owner wasn’t ever coming back for their pet.
You don’t expect to discover an abandoned dog when you go out shopping. But that’s exactly what happened to this pair who visited the South Carolina shopping mall on March 7, 2017. And not only was it an unusual event, but there something was very strange about the whole situation.
The dog wasn’t tied up with any old piece of rope, however. He had a leash attached to an expensive-looking collar. And he also didn’t look like he was neglected or abused, which is unusual in cases of abandonment. However, no other passers-by paid the dog any attention.
