These Dogs Were Adrift In A Boat And Frantically Barking When An Animal Suddenly Came Towards Them

By Annie Price
November 16, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: YouTube/Rumble Viral

When two dogs found themselves stranded on a boat in the middle of a mighty river, it looked like their days may be numbered. However, as the current forced them downstream, they heard a splash in the water. Another animal had risked its life to jump in. And now it was coming for them.

Image: YouTube/Rumble Viral

In December 2015 a video emerged on YouTube that depicted a rescue of epic proportions. The storyline had it all: heart-pounding danger, intense drama and, most importantly, an extremely unlikely hero to save the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: YouTube/Rumble Viral

The action appears to have unfolded in the United States. It stars two dogs that have gotten themselves into a sticky situation. Somehow, they have been pulled out into a fast flowing river in a canoe. As a result, they are being dragged downstream with seemingly no one to save them.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT