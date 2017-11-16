These Dogs Were Adrift In A Boat And Frantically Barking When An Animal Suddenly Came Towards Them

ADVERTISEMENT

When two dogs found themselves stranded on a boat in the middle of a mighty river, it looked like their days may be numbered. However, as the current forced them downstream, they heard a splash in the water. Another animal had risked its life to jump in. And now it was coming for them.

In December 2015 a video emerged on YouTube that depicted a rescue of epic proportions. The storyline had it all: heart-pounding danger, intense drama and, most importantly, an extremely unlikely hero to save the day.

The action appears to have unfolded in the United States. It stars two dogs that have gotten themselves into a sticky situation. Somehow, they have been pulled out into a fast flowing river in a canoe. As a result, they are being dragged downstream with seemingly no one to save them.

