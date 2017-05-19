This Dog’s Owner Told Him To “Stay” – But 7 Days Later He Was Still Waiting For Them To Return

ADVERTISEMENT

When this dog's owner told him to "stay," he did just that. He was a good boy and his human must be coming back soon. Even when the hours turned to days and there was still no sign of his master, the dog stayed put. Any minute now his loyalty would be rewarded. Wouldn't it?

In February 2017 a story began spreading on social media that broke hearts around the world. It was the tale of a dog called Luke. Luke is a German Shepherd and his story takes place in Moscow in Russia.

Luke’s owner took him for a drive – something he probably thought would be a great trip out with his human. However, their journey ended on the side of a road, by a restaurant. What took place next was a shocking act of betrayal and neglect.

