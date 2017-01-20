Veterinarians are faced with difficult choices every day when it comes to euthanizing animals. However, when the owners of this dog asked that he be put to sleep, it must have raised eyebrows. Tragically, the only reason the owners gave was that the dog was “yucky.”
When a dog called Nik-Nak came through the South African veterinary doors in early 2016, the receptionist was disgusted. But it wasn’t because of the dog, though he was in terrible health. In fact, the problem was the owners’ attitude.
The dog, estimated to be around 7 years old, was clearly ill, but his owners didn’t seem concerned for his welfare. Indeed, the owners were there to have the dog put down. According to the animal rescue website Sidewalk Specials, the owners were angry that their dog got sick.
