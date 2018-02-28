These Dogs Woke Their Owners In The Dead Of Night, And Outside They Found A Heartbreaking Sight

ADVERTISEMENT

When the Chester family woke to the noise of barking dogs, their furbabies seemed desperate to go outside. But it wasn’t a bathroom break they needed, and a startling sight met the family in the cold.

It was early morning when the dogs started barking, which was unusual in itself. What was even stranger was that one of them was trying to pull Lonnie Chester to the door. But when he let the dogs out, Lonnie couldn’t believe what he saw in the driveway.

The Chester family are Susan and Lonnie, a couple who live with their two dogs in Norvell Township, Michigan. Their pets, Adam and Eva, are labradoodles – a crossbreed of Labrador and poodle. It’s a breed that’s renowned for its sociability and intelligence.

